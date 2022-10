Photo : YONHAP News

Rookie golfer Kim Joo-hyung has clinched his second victory on the PGA Tour in two months.The 20-year-old won the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas on Sunday by scoring five-under 66 in the final round with a four round total of 260 on the par-71 course.The win comes just two months after his maiden PGA title at the Wyndham Championship in August.Kim held off Patrick Cantlay and Matthew NeSmith of the U.S. by three strokes at 24-under to come out on top, becoming the first player since Tiger Woods to win twice on the PGA Tour before turning 21.Another rookie Kim Seong-hyeon, aged 24, finished the tournament tied in fourth place at 20-under.