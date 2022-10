Photo : KBS News

North Korea on Monday unveiled images of drills held by its tactical nuclear weapons units, instilling loyalty to leader Kim Jong-un and the ruling Workers' Party as the day marks the party's 77th founding anniversary.The ruling party's newspaper Rodong Sinmun, from page two to eight, published articles and photos related to Kim's inspection and guidance of the exercises.There are no reports of any large-scale events and the mobilization of North Korean people or the movement of equipment has not been detected.The October 10th anniversary of the Workers' Party, founded in 1945, is one of the four major holidays North Korea celebrates. The other three are North Korean founder Kim Il-sung's birthday on April 15, former leader Kim Jong-il's birthday on February 16 and September 9, the day the North Korean regime was established.