Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

N. Korea Unveils New SLBM Launch Platform at Reservoir

Written: 2022-10-10 14:02:11Updated: 2022-10-10 14:30:12

N. Korea Unveils New SLBM Launch Platform at Reservoir

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media have disclosed dozens of photos of missile drills held at multiple military units during the two past weeks with leader Kim Jong-un present at the sites.

The photos unveiled Monday show Kim observing test-launches of a mini submarine-launched ballistic missile, the KN-23 ballistic missile modeled after Russia's Iskander, and the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile as well as a super-large multiple rocket launcher.

North Korea also claimed ballistic missile drills held on September 25 simulated the loading of tactical nuclear warheads at an underwater launch site in a reservoir in the country's northwest. One photo shows a mini SLBM soaring from an area that appears to be a reservoir.

Experts say no other country has ever launched an SLBM from a reservoir and speculate that Pyongyang may have developed a new launch platform to counter South Korea's "Kill Chain" anti-missile system.

The South Korean military believes a short-range ballistic missile was fired from a transporter erector launcher in Taechon, North Pyongan Province.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >