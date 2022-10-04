N. Korea Unveils New SLBM Launch Platform at Reservoir

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media have disclosed dozens of photos of missile drills held at multiple military units during the two past weeks with leader Kim Jong-un present at the sites.The photos unveiled Monday show Kim observing test-launches of a mini submarine-launched ballistic missile, the KN-23 ballistic missile modeled after Russia's Iskander, and the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile as well as a super-large multiple rocket launcher.North Korea also claimed ballistic missile drills held on September 25 simulated the loading of tactical nuclear warheads at an underwater launch site in a reservoir in the country's northwest. One photo shows a mini SLBM soaring from an area that appears to be a reservoir.Experts say no other country has ever launched an SLBM from a reservoir and speculate that Pyongyang may have developed a new launch platform to counter South Korea's "Kill Chain" anti-missile system.The South Korean military believes a short-range ballistic missile was fired from a transporter erector launcher in Taechon, North Pyongan Province.