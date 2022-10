Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Tuesday, the nation begins administering the new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that targets the original novel coronavirus strain, as well as the omicron variant.The new bivalent vaccine will be available to those in priority groups first, such as the immunocompromised and those in their 60s and older.Health authorities have received reservations since September 27 from high risk and vulnerable groups, including workers and patients at facilities that are vulnerable to infections.Shots will be administered beginning Tuesday for those with appointments.People aged 18 and older who have completed their primary vaccinations may also receive the shot.The bivalent vaccine will only be available to those who have received their primary vaccinations and four months after their last dose.