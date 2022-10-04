Menu Content

US Reaffirms Commitment to Diplomatic Approach towards N. Korea

Written: 2022-10-11 09:19:33Updated: 2022-10-11 11:03:40

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reaffirmed that it remains committed to a diplomatic approach towards North Korea, urging the North to engage in dialogue. 

A U.S. State Department spokesperson issued the position on Monday in response to an inquiry by the media regarding the North's rejection of dialogue. 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that he feels there is nothing to discuss with his enemies, in a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency on Monday.

The State Department spokesperson said that Washington condemns Sunday's ballistic missile launches by the North as violations of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, and a threat to the North's neighboring countries and the international community. 

The spokesperson also said that the U.S. rejects the notion that its defensive actions in response to the North's threats justifies the regime’s escalatory and unlawful behavior.

North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles from the Munchon area of Gangwon Province toward the East Sea on Sunday, on the eve of the 77th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party founding. The launch was the latest in a series of missile tests beginning Sept. 25, including an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan.
