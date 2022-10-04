International Beijing: China Will Continue to Play Active Role for Political Resolution of Korean Peninsula Issues

China says that it will continue its active role to promote a political resolution of Korean Peninsula issues after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rejected dialogue and pledged to bolster the country's nuclear capabilities.



Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning issued the position during a regular press briefing on Monday when asked to comment on Kim's recent remarks where he said that he feels there is nothing to discuss with his enemies.



The spokesperson said that China remains unchanged in its position on peninsula issues.



She said that Beijing is aware of the reports on Kim's remarks and also of the recent large-scale trilateral military exercises by South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.



According to the North's state media, Kim is also said to have vowed to strengthen the country's nuclear capabilities while he was overseeing military drills from September 25 to Sunday.