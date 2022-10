Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Tuesday, Japan will resume its visa waiver program for 68 countries and territories, including South Korea.With the visa-exemption program being reinstated after two years and seven months, South Korean nationals may now enter Japan without a visa and stay up to 90 days for tourism, visiting relatives and other purposes.The Japanese government had suspended the visa-free entry for South Korean nationals on March 9, 2020 after the outbreak of COVID-19 and expanded the suspension to other countries.Starting Tuesday, Japan also lifts a 50-thousand cap on daily arrivals and removes the restriction that only tourists who are traveling as part of an organized package tour group can enter Japan.However, travelers must present a valid vaccination certificate or a negative COVID-19 test certificate within 72 hours before departure.