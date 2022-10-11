Pres. Yoon: N. Korea Posing Nuclear Threat to Entire World

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has again warned North Korea about its nuclear threats, saying there is nothing that can be gained with nuclear weapons.Yoon made the remark on his way to the presidential office on Tuesday morning, saying that Pyongyang is posing a nuclear threat to the entire world by continuously developing and upgrading nuclear weapons.The president said the North’s nuclear threat is growing more serious with each passing day. He vowed to respond to such threats by building a solid response system based on the firm alliance with the U.S. and defense cooperation with the U.S. and Japan.He urged the public to not be overly concerned and focus on their economic activities and livelihood.When asked by reporters whether the trilateral defense cooperation with the U.S. and Japan, and the government's “bold initiative” aimed at reengaging the North in dialogue are both still valid in guiding the North toward denuclearization, he replied that they were.