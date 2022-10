Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases climbed back above ten-thousand after the long holiday weekend.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that 15-thousand-476 infections were reported throughout Monday, including 95 from overseas. The country's cumulative caseload is nearing 25 million.The daily tally reported on Monday dipped below ten-thousand, reportedly due to fewer tests being available during the extended Hangeul Day holiday weekend, but increased by some 65-hundred or over 70 percent on Tuesday from a day earlier as more people looked to get tested on the last day of the three-day holiday.The dally figure marked the lowest in 15 weeks for a Tuesday tally.The country added ten deaths, while the number of critically ill patients stands at 313.