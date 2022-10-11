N. Korea: Massive Aerial Drill Conducted Last Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea revealed on Monday that it had conducted a large-scale aerial drill involving some 150 fighter jets last Saturday.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency made the disclosure when it reported that army units tasked with operations related to tactical nuclear weapons recently carried out a military drill.The report said the exercise aimed to assess the capacity of its aviation force squadrons and fighter jet pilots to hit ground targets and carry out air combat missions, as well as to enhance the military’s ability to conduct joint operations.The South Korean military is said to have been aware of activity north of the inter-Korean air border involving North Korean war planes last Saturday.A military official said the South took necessary steps to prepare for a strong military response in case of contingencies, including the use of F-35A stealth fighter jets.