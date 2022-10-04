Senior Diplomats of S. Korea and Japan Meet in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior diplomats of South Korea and Japan held talks on Tuesday to discuss pending bilateral issues.The foreign ministry said the director general of the ministry’s Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau, Lee Sang-ryeol, met with his Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi in Seoul.The last time the two sides held director general-level talks was on August 26 in Tokyo.As with the talks in August, Tuesday’s meeting was set to focus on addressing the contentious issue of Japan’s wartime forced labor.Attention was particularly drawn to the meeting as it came after President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to expedite dialogue between their foreign ministry officials to resolve pending issues and improve bilateral ties.During his stay in Seoul, Funakoshi, who concurrently serves as Japan’s chief nuclear negotiator, is also scheduled to meet with South Korea’s top nuclear envoy Kim Gunn on Wednesday.