Actors Song Kang-ho, Ye Ji-won Receive Étoile du Cinéma Award

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean actors Song Kang-ho and Ye Ji-won received awards during the 27th Busan International Film Festival for their contributions toward cultural exchanges between the South Korean and French film industries.The French Embassy in South Korea said Monday that it presented the Étoile du Cinéma award to the two actors during “French Night,” an event at the festival, held last Saturday.The award is given out by the French embassy to actors who have made contributions toward cultural exchanges in cinema between South Korea and France over the past year.Song said he is deeply honored to be receiving the award, explaining that he first became mesmerized by the world of cinema 36 years ago after watching a movie screened at the French culture center in Seoul.Ye also expressed deep gratitude, saying in French that she has had many experiences related to France, and that she believes this was part of her destiny.