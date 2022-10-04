Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

Actors Song Kang-ho, Ye Ji-won Receive Étoile du Cinéma Award

Written: 2022-10-11 12:51:07Updated: 2022-10-11 15:41:32

Actors Song Kang-ho, Ye Ji-won Receive Étoile du Cinéma Award

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean actors Song Kang-ho and Ye Ji-won received awards during the 27th Busan International Film Festival for their contributions toward cultural exchanges between the South Korean and French film industries.  

The French Embassy in South Korea said Monday that it presented the Étoile du Cinéma award to the two actors during “French Night,” an event at the festival, held last Saturday. 

The award is given out by the French embassy to actors who have made contributions toward cultural exchanges in cinema between South Korea and France over the past year. 

Song said he is deeply honored to be receiving the award, explaining that he first became mesmerized by the world of cinema 36 years ago after watching a movie screened at the French culture center in Seoul. 

Ye also expressed deep gratitude, saying in French that she has had many experiences related to France, and that she believes this was part of her destiny.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >