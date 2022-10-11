Yoon: N. Korea to Gain Nothing from Nuclear Weapons Program

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: In the wake of North Korea's recent tactical nuclear weapons exercise, the president of South Korea addressed the situation, saying that the government will strengthen defense cooperation with the U.S. and Japan. He said North Korea will gain nothing from its nuclear arsenal.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol responded to North Korea's announcement of its recent tactical nuclear weapons training, saying that the regime will gain nothing from its nuclear program.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"North Korea has persistently developed and advanced its nuclear weapons, and is now threatening not only South Korea but the entire world with its nuclear capabilities. There is nothing North Korea can gain with its nuclear weapons."Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Yoon said that the government will form a stronger scrum with the U.S. and Japan to deal with the North.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"As I have frequently noted, we will deal with the situation by establishing a strong response system based on the firm alliance between South Korea and the U.S., and the security cooperation between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan. I urge the public to not be too anxious and concentrate on their daily economic activities."North Korean state media on Monday reported on massive military drills that lasted more than two weeks. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the training, and noted that he has no plans to talk to enemies.[Sound bite: Ri Chun-hi - Newsreader, Korea Central TV (Korean-English)]"Respected Comrade Kim Jong-un has guided the exercises of the Korean People's Army tactical nuclear units. The units of the Korean People's Army for the operation of tactical nukes staged military drills from September 25 to October 9 in order to check and assess the war deterrent and nuclear counterattack capability of the country, which comes to be a severe warning to the enemies."The state-run media said that the ballistic missile tests included a "simulation of loading tactical nuclear warheads," hinting at the North's short-range nuclear striking capabilities.When asked to comment on the rising calls for the redeployment of U.S. tactical nuclear missiles, which were withdrawn from the Korean Peninsula in the 1990s, President Yoon declined to address the issue directly. Yoon said, however, that he is carefully paying attention to opinions in both South Korea and the U.S.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.