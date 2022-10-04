Menu Content

FIFA Selects Seoul to Host Fan Festival during Qatar World Cup

Written: 2022-10-11 13:33:30Updated: 2022-10-11 13:58:50

FIFA has selected Seoul and five other cities around the world to host its Fan Festival events during the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will include live tournament broadcasts and various performances.

FIFA announced on Tuesday that the main event will be held in the Qatari capital of Doha, while satellite events will be hosted by Seoul, London, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Dubai.

In Seoul, events will be held at the S-Factory in the eastern Seongdong District on days of South Korea's Group H matches, on November 24, 28 and on December 3.

The 2022 World Cup is set to run from November 20 through December 18.
