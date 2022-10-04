Menu Content

Yoon Refutes Concern over Military Cooperation with Japan

Written: 2022-10-11 14:16:11Updated: 2022-10-11 14:22:59

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol refuted apprehension over enhanced military cooperation with Japan, saying no concern can be justified in the face of nuclear threat from North Korea.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Yoon pledged to establish a firm response based on the ironclad alliance with the U.S. and security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan.

In the wake of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung saying the imperialist Japan's Rising Sun Flag may fly on the peninsula again, Yoon said he expects the sensible public will appropriately judge the remark.

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim chief Chung Jin-suk slammed the DP leader on social media, saying he is deceiving the public with his frivolous understanding of history.

Chung added that the nation should instead be vigilant against North Korea, which continues to conduct armed provocations.

Meanwhile, the DP chief, at a party emergency security meeting on Tuesday, continued to criticize the recent joint naval exercise with Washington and Tokyo, which he said could suggest Seoul's recognition of Japan's Self-Defense Force.
