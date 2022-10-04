Pres. Office Reportedly Preparing for Domestic Provocation by N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is reportedly preparing against a provocation in South Korean territory by North Korea, in the wake of the regime's repeated missile and nuclear threats.A senior presidential official told Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday that the administration is giving serious consideration to such a possibility as the North had carried out conventional provocations at unforeseen times and locations in the past.With so much attention on its long-anticipated seventh nuclear test, there is speculation that Pyongyang, instead, may attempt to strategically strike the South Korean military.In March 2010, a North Korean torpedo had sunk South Korea's Cheonan corvette near Baengnyeong Island in the Yellow Sea, killing 46 sailors.Following an emergency standing committee meeting last Thursday, the National Security Council(NSC) pledged to thoroughly prepare for any type of additional provocation by North Korea, including local provocations.The administration reportedly said it is prepared to contain such local provocation using overwhelming firepower, with a focus on protecting the lives and property of the South Korean people.