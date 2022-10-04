Market Cap of Locally Listed Firms Drops 633 Tln Won So Far This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid recent stock market declines, the market capitalization of firms listed on the local bourse has dropped by 633 trillion won over the first nine months of the year.According to corporate tracker Korea CXO Institute on Tuesday, the overall domestic market capitalization fell from two-thousand-575 trillion won at the start of the year to one-thousand-942 trillion won at the end of the third quarter.Market capitalization of two-thousand-and-33 stock types, or 83-point-five percent of overall, had declined during the period. The number of those with capitalization surpassing one trillion won also fell from 288 to 213 as of late September.Leading stocks, such as SK hynix, Naver, and Kakao, saw their capitalization shrink by more than ten trillion won. On the other hand, others, like Hanwha Solutions, Hyundai Heavy Industries and KT Corporation, managed to expand their capitalization by over one trillion won.Nine firms, including LG Energy Solution, newly entered the Top 100 in terms of market capitalization.