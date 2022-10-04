BAI Parliamentary Audit Impeded as Parties Clash

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary audit of the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) was halted minutes after it began as political parties clashed over the agency's investigation into the former Moon Jae-in government's alleged mishandling of a case involving a fisheries official killed by North Korea in 2020.The audit session on Tuesday was interrupted nine minutes in when Rep. Ki Dong-min, main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) senior member on the judiciary committee, demanded to speak prior to the BAI's policy briefing.Committee chair Kim Do-eup of the ruling People Power Party(PPP), who initially rejected the request, suspended the session for senior members of the two major parties to reach an agreement on the matter.The audit resumed some 20 minutes later, but the DP's call for the appearance of Lee Kwan-sup, senior presidential secretary for state affairs planning, was met with strong opposition from the PPP. The DP also demanded the presence of BAI panelists.Lee, along with BAI Secretary General Ryou Byeong-ho, are at the center of controversy after text messages between them about a media report criticizing the BAI for neglecting protocol in the probe was captured by press cameras. The DP has accused the top office and the BAI of collusion.The PPP, for its part, accused the DP of being on the political offensive to deflect attention away from former President Moon refusing to cooperate in the BAI's investigation.