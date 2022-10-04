Menu Content

Economy

Hyundai Motor Keeps Top Spot in Global Sales Volume, Market Share of Hydrogen Vehicles

Written: 2022-10-11 16:50:09Updated: 2022-10-11 16:50:47

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor maintained the top spot in both global sales volume and market share of hydrogen vehicles so far this year.

According to the energy industry tracker SNE Research on Tuesday, 12-thousand-407 units of hydrogen vehicles were sold around the world between January and August, up ten-point-eight percent from a year earlier.

Hyundai sold seven-thousand-410 of them, with its sales volume jumping 26-point-two percent on-year. The automaker's market share expanded from 52-point-four to 59-point-seven percent.

Japan's Toyota Motor sold two-thousand-561 units over the same period, down 41-point-nine percent from a year prior. The company's market share also shrunk from 39-point-three to 20-point-six percent.

The industry tracker assessed that Toyota's supply chains were adversely affected by global supply disruptions and natural disasters.

However, growth in the overall hydrogen vehicle market has slowed this year in the wake of new electric vehicle models being released by automakers.
