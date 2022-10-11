Menu Content

Man Hospitalized after Apparent Suicide Attempt with Firearm

Written: 2022-10-11 16:52:00

Police are looking into a rare shooting incident that took place at a park in a residential area within Seoul's Seocho District early Tuesday.

According to the Seocho Police Station, a man in his 50s was found with a gunshot wound on a road in Jamwon-dong in southern Seoul at around 5:30 a.m. in what could be a suicide attempt. He was immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said a loaded 38-caliber revolver was found at the scene. Forensic analysis is underway to collect DNA and fingerprints.

The man's occupation was not known to involve weaponry such as a police officer. Police are investigating the origins of the gun, and secured testimony that the revolver belonged to his father who was a soldier.
