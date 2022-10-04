Menu Content

Gender Minister: Functions Won’t be Diminished, Deteriorated after Abolishment

Gender equality minister Kim Hyun-sook reiterated the government's assurances that the ministry's functions will not be diminished or deteriorated, despite the ministry being abolished and its duties being transferred elsewhere. 

Meeting with women's groups on Monday, the minister emphasized that existing policies are expected to be expanded and reinforced as they are closely linked to policies enforced by the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Ministry of Employment and Labor.

She added that the paradigm for the policies centered around women should transition into one that focuses on gender equality.

Last week, the government announced plans to abolish the ministry and to transfer its functions handling youth, family, and gender equality to the health ministry, and those affecting women's employment to the labor ministry.

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to abolish the ministry during his presidential campaign, claiming that it has failed to fulfill its role. The pledge, however, was met with criticism that he was attempting to ingratiate himself with young male voters.
