Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has directed government agencies and ministries to hire young advisers and to actively examine a youth internship program.Presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said during a press briefing that the president issued the order on Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office.President Yoon reportedly said that the key to resolving problems of the youth is to involve young people in the administration of state affairs.The president instructed the government to not only listen to the opinions of young people, but also fully reflect their views in pursuing youth policies, which, he said amounts to true participation and fairness.Yoon also said the government should provide young, talented Korean nationals abroad with an opportunity to contribute to domestic policies.