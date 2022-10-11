S. Korea, Japan Agree Forced Labor Issue Should be Resolved within Korean Judicial System

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior diplomats of South Korea and Japan have reportedly shared the view that the issue of compensation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor should be resolved within the Korean judicial system.The director general of the foreign ministry’s Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau, Lee Sang-ryeol, met with his Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi in Seoul to discuss pending bilateral issues.The two sides held in-depth discussions on the contentious matter of compensating Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.In the talks, the South Korean diplomat reportedly provided a detailed briefing on issues raised during four rounds of civilian-government panel discussions, such as calls for direct negotiation between the victims and the relevant Japanese companies, an apology from the Japanese companies and their participation in funding the compensation.In particular, South Korea reportedly underscored that the issue should be resolved within its judicial system as the lawsuit was filed in the system, and Japan is said to have understood the position.The last time the two sides held director general-level talks was on August 26 in Tokyo.Tuesday's talks came after President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to expedite dialogue between their foreign ministries to resolve pending issues and improve bilateral ties.