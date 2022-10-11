‘State Auditor Didn't Report Investigation on Ex-Pres. Moon to Yoon's Office'

Photo : KBS News

The chief of the nation's state auditor said on Tuesday that his agency did not notify the presidential office prior to informing former President Moon Jae-in of its intention to launch a written investigation into the death of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korea in 2010.Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) Chair Choe Jae-hae issued the position during a parliamentary audit in response to questions from lawmakers.Choe also said that, as far as he knows, the BAI has never reported its audit affairs to the presidential office since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.Meanwhile, the BAI chief said that he would consider launching an inspection into controversy over a solo visit to India in 2018 by Kim Jung-sook, wife of former President Moon.Choe made the remarks as Rep. Cho Ju-jin of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) said that 400 million won in state reserve funds had been allocated for the trip in just three days and that Kim's visit to Taj Mahal had not been scheduled in her itinerary at the time, calling for an inspection.Asked if he agrees on the need for an inspection, the BAI chief said that he would examine the matter.