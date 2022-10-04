Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

IMF Cuts S. Korea’s Growth Outlook for Next Year to 2%

Written: 2022-10-12 08:44:57Updated: 2022-10-12 10:56:21

IMF Cuts S. Korea’s Growth Outlook for Next Year to 2%

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Monetary Fund(IMF) has trimmed its economic growth outlook for South Korea for next year to two percent.

In its World Economic Outlook published on Tuesday, the IMF marked down its forecast for Asia’s fourth largest economy by zero-point-one percentage point from three months ago.

The organization, however, raised its growth outlook for this year by zero-point-three percentage points to two-point-six percent from its estimate in July.

The IMF maintained its outlook for the global economy for this year at three-point-two percent.

Still, it lowered its estimate for next year to two-point-seven percent, down by zero-point-two percentage points from its July forecast, citing soaring prices, tighter monetary policy around the world, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the lingering pandemic.

The IMF said in the report that aside from the global financial crisis and the peak of the
COVID-19 pandemic, this is the weakest growth profile since 2001.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >