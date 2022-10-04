Menu Content

Politics

S. Korea Fails to Nab Board Seat on UN Human Rights Council

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea was not re-elected to the board of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights(UNHRC). 

At the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, the country secured 123 votes to finish fifth among eight Asian nations running in the multiple voting election for the board membership of the UN organization for the 2023 to 2025 term. 

Bangladesh received the most votes with 160 among 189 votes cast and secured one of the four seats allocated for the Asia Pacific group in the 47-member panel. The other three countries from the region elected were the Maldives, Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan. 

In the previous UNHRC elections, South Korea won in 2006, 2008, 2013, 2016 and 2020. 

Regarding the loss in Tuesday's election, an official at the South Korean mission to the United Nations said that there can be various reasons for the loss and that the government is analyzing the outcome.
