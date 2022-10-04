US Reaffirms Commitment to Extended Deterrence to S. Korea

Photo : KBS News

The United States has reaffirmed its goal of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, refusing to comment on calls within South Korea for deploying tactical nuclear weapons to counter growing threats from North Korea.State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at a briefing in Washington on Tuesday that President Biden “affirmed that U.S. extended deterrence commitment to the ROK,” adding that this signifies that Washington is fully committed to “using the full range of U.S. defense capabilities, including nuclear, conventional, and missile defense capabilities.”John Kirby, spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council also said in a separate online briefing that the Biden administration’s goal is the” complete, verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” in response to a question on whether South Korea asked the U.S. to deploy tactical nuclear weapons.The spokesperson appears to have shied away from giving a direct answer in light of its sensitive nature and in consideration of diplomatic ties.Kirby then said that Washington believes that there's still a diplomatic solution to the issue on North Korea’s nuclear weapons.