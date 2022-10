Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities will begin administering free influenza shots to people aged 75 and older from Wednesday.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), the government will phase in free flu vaccination for senior citizens, beginning with people aged 75 on Wednesday.The shots will be available for those aged 70 to 74 from next Monday and 65 to 69 from next Thursday.The nationwide flu vaccination program kicked off last month for children between the ages of six months and 13 years, pregnant women and those aged 65 or older.The shots will be available at pre-designated hospitals and community clinics nationwide regardless of the vaccine recipient’s place of residence.