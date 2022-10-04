Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Finance Minister: Grim Economic Prospects for Next Year 'Overwhelming'

Written: 2022-10-12 11:57:04Updated: 2022-10-12 13:28:01

Finance Minister: Grim Economic Prospects for Next Year 'Overwhelming'

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho says prospects for a global economic slowdown next year are overwhelming, adding the first half of 2023 will be particularly challenging.

The minister, who is visiting the U.S. to attend the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers this week, presented the bleak outlook during a meeting with reporters in New York on Tuesday.

Minister Choo noted even the government's earlier forecast of a two-point-five percent growth next year will need to be revised down.

He said uncertainties and volatility increased in the financial and foreign exchange markets due to tighter monetary policies across the world to tame the worst inflation in 40 years.  

However, the minister rejected the possibility of a foreign currency crisis, warning against excessive fear in the market. He said that the nation is not facing another foreign currency crisis, noting that economic conditions are different compared to the crash of 2008.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >