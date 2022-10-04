Ex-President Moon Voices Serious Concerns over BAI Controversies

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Moon Jae-in appears to have expressed grave concerns over mounting controversies surrounding the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI).According to the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) on Wednesday, its Rep. Jeon Hae-cheol visited Moon at his residence in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, last Saturday and talked about the contention.Moon reportedly told Jeon that a series of incidents surrounding the audit agency are of “serious" concern. Such incidents include the agency’s probe into the death of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korea in 2020 and a text message from a high-ranking BAI official to a senior presidential secretary related to the 2020 case.The text from BAI Secretary General Ryou Byeong-ho to Lee Kwan-sup, the senior presidential secretary for state affairs planning, concerned a media report criticizing the BAI for neglecting protocol in its probe into the death of the fisheries official.Sources knowledgeable about the meeting said the former president concurred with Jeon’s view that there’s political motivation behind the BAI’s plan to unveil interim results of its probe into the 2020 case.Jeon told Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency that Moon also agreed with the opinion that there are inherent flaws in BAI’s probe, both in its procedure and findings.Moon earlier dismissed the BAI’s request that he comply with a written inquiry regarding the 2020 case, calling the attempt on the ex-president “rude.”