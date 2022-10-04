Menu Content

N. Korea's UN Ambassador Urges US to Refrain from Providing Nuclear Umbrella

Written: 2022-10-12 13:41:22Updated: 2022-10-12 13:56:26

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s ambassador to the UN has called for the removal of the U.S. nuclear umbrella for South Korea and for the suspension of joint South Korea-U.S. drills.

Kim Song made the remark on Tuesday during a gathering of the First Committee of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, blaming the United States for driving up tensions on the Korean Peninsula. 

Kim claimed that Washington’s tyranny to maintain supreme power is the fundamental reason for the global arms race. 

The ambassador stressed that Pyongyang is exercising the right to self-defense which is guaranteed under the UN Charter and international laws when arming itself for self-defense in the face of hostile activities by the Joe Biden administration

Kim said the U.S. must spearhead efforts to completely scrap nuclear weapons and refrain from providing nuclear umbrellas. 

He said that in order to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula, the U.S. must unconditionally cease military threats against the North, halt joint military exercises with South Korea that mobilize nuclear assets, as well as dissolve the UN Command.
