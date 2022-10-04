US Temporarily Exempts Samsung, SK hynix from New Export Curbs for 1 Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. government has temporarily exempted Samsung Electronics and SK hynix from Washington's export curbs for one year, allowing them to continue importing chip-making equipment into their plants in China.According to multiple sources on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Commerce notified the two leading chipmakers of its latest decision to permit their continued operations in China without licensing requirements.Last week, the Joe Biden administration announced new curbs, effectively banning U.S. suppliers from exporting some equipment to China's advanced DRAM or flash memory chipmakers, aimed at impeding their technological expansion.U.S. suppliers would have to apply for a license when seeking to export equipment to Chinese firms meeting a certain criteria, while license requests to sell equipment to foreign chipmakers based in China would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.