Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

US Temporarily Exempts Samsung, SK hynix from New Export Curbs for 1 Year

Written: 2022-10-12 15:19:54Updated: 2022-10-12 15:42:03

US Temporarily Exempts Samsung, SK hynix from New Export Curbs for 1 Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. government has temporarily exempted Samsung Electronics and SK hynix from Washington's export curbs for one year, allowing them to continue importing chip-making equipment into their plants in China.

According to multiple sources on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Commerce notified the two leading chipmakers of its latest decision to permit their continued operations in China without licensing requirements.

Last week, the Joe Biden administration announced new curbs, effectively banning U.S. suppliers from exporting some equipment to China's advanced DRAM or flash memory chipmakers, aimed at impeding their technological expansion.

U.S. suppliers would have to apply for a license when seeking to export equipment to Chinese firms meeting a certain criteria, while license requests to sell equipment to foreign chipmakers based in China would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >