S. Korea, Chile Agree to Resume FTA Upgrade Talks This Year

Written: 2022-10-12 15:26:22Updated: 2022-10-12 15:26:38

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held talks with Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Tuesday and decided to restart negotiations within this year to update their existing bilateral free trade agreement.

The prime minister, who is on a tour to Chile, Uruguay and Argentina, met with President Boric at the Chilean presidential palace La Moneda in Santiago.

In the meeting, the two sides agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a "strategic partnership" from its comprehensive cooperative partnership established in 2004, when South Korea’s first ever FTA with a partner nation went into effect.

The two sides exchanged opinions on ways to enhance cooperation in various areas of trade, investment, lithium and other minerals and climate change. The two nations have been discussing ways to upgrade their bilateral trade agreement, holding their sixth round of talks in October last year.

Han and the Chilean president also signed three memorandums of understanding on the supply of mineral resources, cooperation in research on agriculture and science, and diplomatic dialogue between the two nations.
