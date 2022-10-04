PPP Lambasts DP Leader for Calling Joint Naval Drills 'Pro-Japanese'

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) slammed main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, after Lee called Seoul's recent joint naval exercise with Washington and Tokyo "a radical pro-Japanese act."On a local radio program on Wednesday, PPP Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, who is set to seek party leadership, said foreign media assessments of Lee and his party acting like chief spokespersons for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is correct.The PPP lawmaker said whatever Lee says is what the North Korean leader would want to say, asking whether it is North Korea or Japan that is posing threats to the lives and security of the South Korean people.PPP Rep. Sung Il-jong, who sits on the parliamentary defense committee, told another radio program that calling such defense drills pro-Japanese in the wake of North Korea's mounting nuclear and missile threats would only ruin the nation.Earlier, the DP leader, who had heavily criticized the joint training and claimed that South Korea could end up seeing Japanese troops stationed in the country, called for self-examination.