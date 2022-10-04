Politics Chinese Warships Increasingly Active in S. Korean Jurisdictional Waters

A growing number of Chinese warships were spotted this year within South Korea’s maritime jurisdiction.



According to multiple data including those from the Defense Intelligence Agency obtained by ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Lim Byung-heon, some 260 Chinese warships were detected in South Korean seas last year.



This year, the number has gone up, with already 170 vessels spotted as of the end of August. The ocean south of the Korean Peninsula saw more frequent sightings of around 110 vessels, compared to the West and East Seas.



Larger numbers of Chinese aircraft carriers and submarines were also observed in Korea's waters, according to data by the Joint Chiefs of Staff disclosed by PPP lawmaker Shin Won-sik.



Maritime jurisdiction covers territorial waters, exclusive economic zones and continental shelves. Under conventional law, some of these are international waters. But if foreign vessels enter the area, they are monitored by the navies of countries with sovereign jurisdiction.