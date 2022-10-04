Red Cross: N. Korea Turned Down South’s Quarantine Aid Offer

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea previously turned down South Korea's offer to provide quarantine support through the international Red Cross following reports that the regime was seeing a high number of "fever cases" earlier this year.The belated revelation came from Shin Hee-young, president of the South Korean Red Cross, during a parliamentary audit on Wednesday. Shin said his agency sent a letter to North Korea via the International Federation of the Red Cross & Red Crescent Societies, offering aid and supplies, at the height of reports of fever patients in the North.He said that Pyongyang responded by saying that it is managing the situation well and that Seoul need not be concerned.Shin explained that since North Korea is loath to accept Seoul's humanitarian aid offer, the Red Cross decided to convey the message through the international federation rather than making it directly.On the issue of arranging reunions for separated families, Shin said the North has refused all related proposals including virtual talks.