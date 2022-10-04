Menu Content

US Army's Latest Field Manual Classifies N. Korea as Major Threat

Written: 2022-10-12 17:49:04Updated: 2022-10-12 19:22:56

Photo : YONHAP News

The latest U.S. Army field manual classifies North Korea as a major threat, according to Radio Free Asia(RFA) on Wednesday.

The updated manual to be effective through 2030 assessed North Korea as a security threat to the Korean Peninsula, the U.S. and the world. 

In the foreword, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville listed Russia, China and North Korea when stating that there is not a time in recent history that has been as potentially dangerous as the present.

The Army chief even referred to North Korea, along with Iran and violent extremists, as "persistent threats" that the military must maintain its vigilance against at all times.

The manual said the Kim family in the North continues to threaten U.S. security to ensure the regime's continued existence.

It also listed North Korea's advancements in chemical, biological, nuclear, conventional arms, as well as ballistic missile technology as means for the regime to aggressively pressure the U.S. and its Asian allies, South Korea and Japan.
