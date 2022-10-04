Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, Japan Discuss N. Korea’s Provocation

Written: 2022-10-12 18:45:01Updated: 2022-10-12 19:00:02

Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, Japan Discuss N. Korea’s Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

The nuclear envoys of South Korea and Japan discussed possible coordinated responses to North Korea’s growing nuclear threat. 

According to the foreign ministry on Wednesday, Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi sat down for bilateral talks in Seoul earlier in the day. 

The two sides exchanged assessments on what they called a "severe situation" in regards to the North, including Pyongyang’s new law on preemptive nuclear strike and what it called “tactical nuclear drills” involving short-range ballistic missile launches. 

They assessed that security cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo in response to the North’s nuclear and missile threats is close. They also reaffirmed their will to sternly respond in cooperation with the international community should the North move forward with additional provocations such as a nuclear test. 

The envoys also agreed to strengthen bilateral and trilateral communication and coordination involving the U.S. so the regime would stop provocations and return to dialogue. 

The meeting comes after North Korea conducted seven ballistic missile launches over a period of 15 days, including an intermediate-range missile that flew over Japan on October 4.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >