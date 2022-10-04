Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, Japan Discuss N. Korea’s Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

The nuclear envoys of South Korea and Japan discussed possible coordinated responses to North Korea’s growing nuclear threat.According to the foreign ministry on Wednesday, Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi sat down for bilateral talks in Seoul earlier in the day.The two sides exchanged assessments on what they called a "severe situation" in regards to the North, including Pyongyang’s new law on preemptive nuclear strike and what it called “tactical nuclear drills” involving short-range ballistic missile launches.They assessed that security cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo in response to the North’s nuclear and missile threats is close. They also reaffirmed their will to sternly respond in cooperation with the international community should the North move forward with additional provocations such as a nuclear test.The envoys also agreed to strengthen bilateral and trilateral communication and coordination involving the U.S. so the regime would stop provocations and return to dialogue.The meeting comes after North Korea conducted seven ballistic missile launches over a period of 15 days, including an intermediate-range missile that flew over Japan on October 4.