Some 50 Countries to Discuss Further Military Assistance for Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

Dozens of countries including the U.S. and its allies and partners will discuss providing additional military assistance for Ukraine following Moscow’s warning that it will ramp up military operations against Ukraine.According to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) on Wednesday, the Ukraine Defense Contact Group(UDCG) will hold a fresh meeting in Brussels later in the day.Created in April, the U.S.-led initiative is joined by around 50 countries including NATO member states and South Korea.The sixth of its kind, the latest group meeting will be attended by Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, who will explain his country’s specific need for urgent military assistance.Given Russia’s continued retaliatory attacks against Ukraine following the recent blast that damaged a bridge to the annexed Crimean Peninsula, the new meeting is expected to discuss assistance on air defense systems among other measures.