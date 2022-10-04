Samsung Leader Pledges Commitment to Fair, Transparent Management

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has reiterated a group-wide commitment to fair and transparent management.Lee attended a meeting of a Samsung Group-affiliated but independent compliance oversight committee for the first time in 21 months, where he made the pledge, according to the committee.The committee asked the Samsung leader to make efforts so the group will not be weighed down by any risks stemming from potential law violations by its members. He was also asked to pay attention to helping law-abiding culture take root among Samsung affiliates.The committee said that Lee responded by promising to faithfully implement his public pledge in 2020, including not to hand over the conglomerate's managerial rights to his children.He pledged to actively participate in fair and transparent management, as well as environmental, social and governance(ESG) management while protecting the rights of laborers and strengthening communication with various interest groups.The 54-year-grandson of Samsung founder Lee Byung-chul was given a presidential pardon in August after serving 18 months of prison time over his involvement in a corruption scandal that had led to the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.