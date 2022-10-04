PPP Chief Refutes Criticism over Comments on Fall of Joseon Dynasty

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim chief Chung Jin-suk refuted criticism that his latest comments concerning Seoul's enhanced military cooperation with Tokyo were based on a colonial view of history.Chung had slammed main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung on social media on Tuesday for claiming that South Korea could end up seeing Japanese troops stationed in the country.Chung came under fire for writing on social media that the fall of Joseon Dynasty in the early 20th century was not directly caused by the Japanese invasion, as it had started on a path towards self-destruction.On Wednesday, Chung posted excerpts from an article written by Han Yong-un, a 20th century Buddhist monk, poet and independence activist during Japan's colonial rule in 1936.The article begins with Han saying no country has been invaded by a foreign state without self-destruction and that no individual has been scorned by another without self-contempt.It goes on to say that although there must be deep sorrow after a country is ruined, it would be difficult for those to overcome such resentment if they continue to blame the country that conquered it.Han added that one is weakened by him or herself, and not by others.