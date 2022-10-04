KCNA: N. Korean Leader Guides Test Launch of Long-range Strategic Cruise Missiles

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea reportedly test-fired long-range strategic cruise missiles on Wednesday under the supervision of leader Kim Jong-un.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday, the North fired two long-range strategic cruise missiles deployed at its tactical nuclear operation units the previous day.The missiles were fired from the area of Kaechon in South Pyongan Province toward the western waters and flew for ten-thousand-234 seconds to hit the target two thousand kilometers away.The KCNA said that the test-firing was conducted to enhance the "combat efficiency and might" of the missiles deployed at the units and reconfirm the reliability of the overall operational application system.Kim was reportedly satisfied with the test results, saying that the launch proved again the country's thorough and full readiness to bring enemies under control at a blow with the unconditional, swift, precise and powerful counterstrike by any weapon.Stressing that the test-fire was another clear warning to its enemies, Kim reiterated the need to expand the operational sphere of the nuclear strategic armed forces and to strengthen national defense capabilities.The South Korean military apparently detected the test-firing, but did not release it to the media as cruise missiles, unlike ballistic missiles, are not in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.