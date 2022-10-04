UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution Condemning Russia’s ‘Illegal Annexation’ of Ukraine Land

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution condemning Russia's attempts to annex four regions of Ukraine.The assembly held an emergency special session at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday and adopted the resolution in a vote of 143 to five. Thirty-five nations abstained, including China, India and Pakistan.The resolution condemns the “illegal” referendums held in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine and demands that Russia immediately and unconditionally drop the supposed annexation and withdraw from Ukraine immediately.South Korea, Europe, Japan and the United States voted for the resolution, while Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Nicaragua rejected the vote.Ahead of the ballot, South Korean Ambassador to the UN Hwang Joon-kook said that the South Korean government reaffirms its support of the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, stressing that the illegal acts by Russia cannot be accepted by the international community.North Korea's Ambassador to the UN Kim Song, however, backed Russia, calling on the international community to recognize the referendums and support Russia's annexation of the four Ukrainian regions.