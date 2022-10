Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min scored twice for Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.Son scored in the 20th and then in the 36th minute in the match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, nabbing a crucial 3-2 victory for the home team. The win puts The Spurs top of Champions League Group D, moving them one step closer to qualifying for the knockout stages.Son, last season's Premier League Golden Boot winner, has so far scored three goals in the English Premier League and the latest double were his fourth and fifth goals of the season.Harry Kane made the assist for one of the South Korean football player’s two goals, marking the duo’s 50th goal combination in all competitions.Son was named Player of the Match.