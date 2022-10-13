State Dept. Says US to Continue to Hold N. Korea Accountable for Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said that the United States will continue to hold North Korea responsible for its provocations such as nuclear and ballistic missile launches.State department spokesperson Ned Price stated the position during a press briefing on Wednesday when asked if the U.S. is considering additional sanctions against North Korea or a secondary boycott.Price said that as long as the North continues with its provocations, the U.S. will continue to censure those overseeing and assisting the North's weapons of mass destruction and nuclear weapons programs and those who are helping the North avoid sanctions.The spokesperson said that the North's nuclear and missile program is dangerous and destabilizing and it poses a threat not only to the U.S. interests in the region, but to those of its treaty allies as well.He underscored that the U.S. will use appropriate tools to hold accountable those who are overseeing the program.Price added that if Pyongyang has the erroneous belief that the types of provocations that it has mounted in recent months would give it any additional leverage, the consequences that it will bear from the international community will prove once again that is not the case.