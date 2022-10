Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Thursday that he is listening to various views in South Korea and the United States regarding measures to enhance extended deterrence against North Korea's nuclear threat.The president made the remarks to reporters as he arrived at the presidential office when asked about media reports that South Korea asked the U.S. for a nuclear-sharing arrangement.President Yoon refused to elaborate, saying that it's hard for him to publicly confirm such security matters.The president added that he is listening carefully to a wide range of opinions and mulling on various options.