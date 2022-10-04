Menu Content

S. Korea, Uruguay Agree to Speed up Talks for Conclusion of Mercosur Trade Pact

Written: 2022-10-13 11:00:56Updated: 2022-10-13 11:42:29

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Uruguay have agreed to speed up negotiations for an early conclusion of a regional trade pact involving the two countries.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou agreed on the matter during talks on Wednesday in the Uruguayan capital city Montevideo.

After the talks at the Uruguayan presidential palace, First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong, who is accompanying Han, told reporters that the Prime Minister asked the Uruguayan president’s cooperation to push forward on free trade talks with Mercosur and reach a deal. 

The Uruguayan president In response reportedly promised his country's efforts to breathe life into the meandering talks.

The Mercosur bloc involves four member countries -- Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, and accounts for 62 percent of the gross domestic product in South America.

South Korea and the trade bloc launched free trade talks in 2018, but the talks were suspended after September last year.
