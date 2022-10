Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military says it’s uncertain whether one of the four surface-to-surface missiles fired into the East Sea last week to respond to North Korea’s missile provocation hit its mock target.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the South Korean military and U.S. Forces Korea each fired two Army Tactical Missile System(ATACMS) missiles during a joint drill last Wednesday.The JCS said that it cannot confirm whether one of the four missiles hit its intended target as its tracking device was destroyed mid-flight. The other three were fired properly.The JCS said it is currently analyzing exactly when the tracking device went missing.Meanwhile, one of two Hyunmoo-2 ballistic missiles fired last Tuesday had fallen within base premises immediately after launch.