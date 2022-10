Photo : KBS News

Nominations for this year’s Daejong Film Awards, also known as the Grand Bell Awards, have been announced.Five movies⁠ — "Decision to Leave," “Hunt,” “Hansan: Rising Dragon,” “Kingmaker” and “Broker”— are up for Best Film.The Korea Film Director's Society unveiled the list of nominees for 19 categories on Wednesday for the 58th Daejong Film Awards slated for December 9. Nominees came from a pool of 253 films that were screened between October of last year and September of this year.In particular, “Hunt,” directed by actor Lee Jung-jae, earned the most nominations with 12 nods.The awards, which had been mired in controversy over its integrity, said it has made changes to its evaluation standards.