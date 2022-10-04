Justice Minster Vows to Handle Russians' Entry Attempts Based on Principle

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice minister Han Dong-hoon says the government will respond in line with immigration regulations to Russians attempting to enter South Korea to avoid being called up to serve in Russia’s partial conscription campaign.Han made the remark on Wednesday during a meeting of senior ministry officials.He stated that the government recently turned away foreigners who sought to enter the nation aboard yachts but didn’t have valid visas or Korea Electronic Travel Authorization. He said the move is in line with the nation’s immigration system, adding that Seoul will maintain the policy in strict accordance with the law.Though he didn’t specify the nationality of the foreigners, the minister’s comments were apparently related to a recent case involving Russians.Earlier on Tuesday, KBS reported in an exclusive that five yachts carrying Russians was discovered in South Korean waters and four of the vessels attempted to enter South Korea’s ports.According to the report, all 23 Russians aboard the vessels requested permission to enter the nation but the justice ministry only allowed two of them entry while turning away the remaining 21, citing lack of relevant customs approval and documents and vague purpose of entry.